Thousands of people marched Thursday in Jerusalem's LGBT Pride parade.

According to the AP, police detained 12 people, including a person with a knife, who appeared likely to disrupt the parade. A far-right group protested the parade. One protester held a sign which read, “This is immorality and violation of the divine commandments of the Bible!”

The Jerusalem Post reported that police arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday morning after posting threats related to the parade on Facebook.

The AFP estimated attendance at 10,000. Revelers marched from Gan Hapaamon park to Independence Park.

“[Jerusalem] is a very multicultural city, it is very tolerant,” a participant told the AFP. “There are a few that aren't. Last year we had about 25,000 people here, I believe. So the locals – people came from all over the country – but the locals really showed their support. Again, there's always going to be some part of the ultra-religious, ultra-orthodox that don't like us but they have their own parade today, they're over there and we're over here, and we're having a good time.”

Two years ago, a 16-year-old girl, Shira Banki, was stabbed to death at the parade by a radical ultra-orthodox Jew.

