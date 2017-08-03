Lawyers representing former Illinois
Representative Aaron Schock claim that federal investigators asked
witnesses about their client's sexual orientation.
The lawyers made the claims Tuesday in
a 92-page filing, accusing investigators of prosecutorial misconduct,
according to the Chicago
Sun-Times.
The “prosecutor and agents have dug
into every aspect of Mr. Schock's life by any means necessary,” the
lawyers wrote. “No topic has been off limits. The federal
government has even delved, repeatedly, into the most intimate
details of his life, including repeated inquiries to witnesses into
who he has slept with and whether he is gay.”
Schock, a Republican, last year was
indicted on 24 criminal counts, including wire fraud, theft of
government funds and making false statements. Schock, who has
suggested the investigation was a witch hunt, resigned from Congress
after the allegations surfaced.
Rumors that Schock – who consistently
voted against LGBT rights – may be gay have been attributed to his
colorful Instagram posts.
“The government's inquiries into Mr.
Schock's sexuality and romantic relationships were not just
distasteful and offensive. They were prejudicial,” the lawyers
wrote in this week's filing.
Schock's lawyers argue that the charges
against their client should be dismissed because of the alleged
misconduct of investigators.
Schock's trial is scheduled for
January, 2018.