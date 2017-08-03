Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox talked
about the stigma of HIV/AIDS during a recent appearance on Larry
King Now.
The 62-year-old Lennox has campaigned
to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS as it affects women and
children in Africa.
“In America, I don't know about
England, no one talks about it,” host Larry King said. “It
seems, I think people think it's been cured.”
“Yeah, they wish,” Lennox replied.
“I think the first thing to say is
that the stigma of HIV is very, very strong. People still find it a
very, very hard issue to discuss in front of their friends, their
family,” Lennox
said.
“I think the thing that everybody
must do is if you are old enough and having sex, unprotected sex, get
tested. Get tested so you know your status.”
“The young generation coming up are
not as aware as we were in our twenties when all of the sudden this
hideous plague suddenly for everybody was there. … We didn't
understand what AIDS was about. Now we have the drugs. Now we have
the treatment. You can live with HIV,” she added.
Lennox also credited PEPFAR
(President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), the U.S. initiative
started by President George W. Bush to address HIV/AIDS in emerging
countries, primarily Africa, with “transforming” the epidemic.
“Great gift he gave,” King said.
“I totally agreed,” Lennox replied.