Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox talked about the stigma of HIV/AIDS during a recent appearance on Larry King Now.

The 62-year-old Lennox has campaigned to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS as it affects women and children in Africa.

“In America, I don't know about England, no one talks about it,” host Larry King said. “It seems, I think people think it's been cured.”

“Yeah, they wish,” Lennox replied.

“I think the first thing to say is that the stigma of HIV is very, very strong. People still find it a very, very hard issue to discuss in front of their friends, their family,” Lennox said.

“I think the thing that everybody must do is if you are old enough and having sex, unprotected sex, get tested. Get tested so you know your status.”

“The young generation coming up are not as aware as we were in our twenties when all of the sudden this hideous plague suddenly for everybody was there. … We didn't understand what AIDS was about. Now we have the drugs. Now we have the treatment. You can live with HIV,” she added.

Lennox also credited PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), the U.S. initiative started by President George W. Bush to address HIV/AIDS in emerging countries, primarily Africa, with “transforming” the epidemic.

“Great gift he gave,” King said.

“I totally agreed,” Lennox replied.