A Georgia woman's murder on Monday marks the 16th killing of a transgender person in the United States this year.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Troy Dangerfield, known as “Tee Tee,” was shot at 4:20 a.m. while sitting in her car. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Major Lance Patterson of the College Park police department told The AJC that the investigation was ongoing and that he did not believe Dangerfield, 32, was the victim of a hate crime.

“At this time we have no information that points to the shooting being the result of our victim being transgender,” Patterson said.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, there have been 16 transgender people killed in the United States this year. HRC recorded 22 transgender people killed in 2016.

“So far, almost every victim has been a woman of color – and nearly all have been Black women,” HRC wrote in a blog post. “HRC extends its sincere condolences to Dangerfield's family and friends.”

One of the more recent deaths was a 17-year-old Athens, Georgia woman who was shot and killed during an altercation in an apartment parking lot. Ava Le'Ray Barrin died after being taken to a hospital on June 25.