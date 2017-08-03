Nick Jonas says that playing gay MMA fighter Nate Kulina on DirecTV's Kingdom was an absolute honor.

The show ended its three-season run on Wednesday.

Kingdom's first season ended with the revelation that Kulina is gay, a subject explored in subsequent seasons.

Jonas, 24, thanked fans in an Instagram post.

“Kingdom was an unforgettable journey,” he wrote. “I was able to grow as a man and as an actor. Playing Nate was an absolute honor. My cast mates are some of the greatest people I know, and truly remarkable actors. The creative team was the kind you only dream about. Watched the series finale episode with all of them tonight and I'm so grateful to close this 4 years chapter of my life the same way it started. Long live @kingdomaudience keep fighting people. Thanks to all our amazing fans. Love you all.”

Jonas also expressed his appreciation in a short video attached to the post that also featured the show's cast and creative team.

Last year, Jonas revealed that he was frustrated by claims that he's exploiting the gay community.

“There’s always going to be negativity toward anything that is a positive effort toward change,” Jonas said. “As a heterosexual male, [I am] open and comfortable about loving my fan base, gay or straight, because to me there is no difference, it is my fan base. Your sexual preference does not matter to me and it shouldn’t matter to anybody. I thought [the criticism] was kind of dumb, considering I play this gay character on a gritty show. There’s a gay sex scene. I kissed a man.”

“I have nothing to prove. I'm very comfortable in my own skin and I'm thankful to have as many close gay friends as I have, people who have been so supportive in my life, and have always been there for me,” he added.