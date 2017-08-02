Stand-up comedian Lil Duval is defending transphobic comments he made last week.

Appearing last week on the New York City-based radio show The Breakfast Club, Duval was asked how he would respond if he discovered he was sleeping with a transgender woman.

“This might sound messed up and I don't care. She dying,” Duval answered.

Duval's comments on the show led to a Twitter hashtag campaign to boycott the popular morning show.

Appearing on TMZ on Monday, Duval refused to apologize.

“I said that because [the hosts] were saying, taking away someone’s power of choice, and that’s what you did,” Duval said. “When you take away somebody’s power of choice, it should be criminal.”

He added that he doesn't have a problem with the LGBT community.

“I don’t got no problem with transgender, I ain’t got no problem with gay people. I got a problem with somebody trying to take something from me. That’s psychological damage,” Duval said.

Transgender activist Janet Mock, who earlier had appeared on the show to promote her book, expressed her outrage in an Allure op-ed.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, the show's hosts asked Duval if he thought Mock was attractive.

“Nope. That ni**a doing his thing,” Duval responded. “Ain't finna get me.”

“Duval purposefully misgendered me (as the hosts laugh, thereby cosigning) in an attempt to put me in my place and erase my womanhood. Their fragile masculinity would not allow them to recognize a simple truth: I am an accomplished, beautiful black trans woman. Your willful ignorance will not stop me from being exactly who I am. My sisters and I are here and we exist, and you will not diminish our light and our brilliance,” Mock wrote.