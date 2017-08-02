In a recent interview with the Belfast Telegraph, British diver Tom Daley talked about his marriage to U.S. screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

Daley, 23, and Black, 43, tied the knot in May at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

The couple, who started dating in 2013 soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced their engagement last October. They've been living together in London since 2014.

“The wedding was amazing,” Daley said, “and you want that moment to last forever, but at the same time, it's nice to get back to work and normality. We're a married couple and life goes on.”

When asked about the difference in their age, Daley said that he doesn't notice.

“I don't really think about age and we never notice the age gap,” Daley said. “Funnily enough, I feel older in terms of maturity. I had to grow up quickly because I was only 10 when I first traveled to Australia without my parents to compete.”

Daley added that their families are supportive of their plan to start a family. “Lance and I definitely want a family in the future – who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families and we want to share that with our own children,” he said.