Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), is praising President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from the military.

In a series of tweets last week, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” The president said that the ban was needed to avoid “tremendous medical costs and disruption” posed by transgender people serving in the military.

In a statement released Tuesday, Perkins claimed that Trump will be rewarded in 2020.

“Please don’t tell the Left, but according to a number of pundits, the same Democrat leaders who underestimated Trump in November may be making the same mistake now,” Perkins wrote. “As far as most are concerned, winning the war against political correctness in the military only strengthens the president’s hand in the red and purple pockets of the country that elected him. 'Let the Dems be the transgender party,' George Neumayr writes in the American Spectator. 'It will just make it easier for Trump to win a second term.'”

“The military has never been – and should never be – used as a vehicle to advance civil rights, political correctness, or workplace fairness,” he added. “Fortunately, our nation has a commander-in-chief who recognizes this. If November was any indication, America also has an electorate who will reward him for it.”

Of course, the military has played a significant role in advancing civil rights for African-Americans, women, gay men and lesbians.