Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), is praising
President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from the
military.
In a series of tweets last week, Trump
declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow”
transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” The president
said that the ban was needed to avoid “tremendous medical costs and
disruption” posed by transgender people serving in the military.
In a statement released Tuesday,
Perkins claimed that Trump will be rewarded in 2020.
“Please don’t tell the Left, but
according to a number of pundits, the same Democrat leaders who
underestimated Trump in November may be making the same mistake now,”
Perkins
wrote. “As far as most are concerned, winning the war against
political correctness in the military only strengthens the
president’s hand in the red and purple pockets of the country that
elected him. 'Let the Dems be the transgender party,' George Neumayr
writes in the American Spectator. 'It will just make it easier
for Trump to win a second term.'”
“The military has never been – and
should never be – used as a vehicle to advance civil rights,
political correctness, or workplace fairness,” he added.
“Fortunately, our nation has a commander-in-chief who recognizes
this. If November was any indication, America also has an electorate
who will reward him for it.”
Of course, the military has played a
significant role in advancing civil rights for African-Americans,
women, gay men and lesbians.