Emmitt Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Jason Collins and Chris Mosier are among the athletes speaking out against a Texas bill that seeks to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

The Texas Senate last week approved Senate Bill 3 after an eight-hour debate during a special session called for by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Introduced by Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst, the bill would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public schools and local government buildings, but not state buildings and public universities. The legislation would override local transgender protections in cities such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.

Former professional football player Emmitt Smith, who played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is among the 14 Dallas area CEOs who signed a letter opposing Senate Bill 3. The legislation, the letter states, “would seriously hurt the state's ability to attract new businesses, investment and jobs.”

“Athletics are for everyone, including trans youth,” transgender triathlete Chris Mosier tweeted.

Out U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe messaged: “I am a female athlete for inclusion. Please don't discriminate in my name!”

Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player, added: “We need greater acceptance, not anti-transgender bills.”

Out tennis legend Martina Navratilova questioned backers' claims that the legislation was need to protect children and women. “Exactly what I said earlier – I never heard of an attack by a trans person in any bathroom anywhere. Why the fear now?!?”