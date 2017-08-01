Emmitt Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Jason
Collins and Chris Mosier are among the athletes speaking out against
a Texas bill that seeks to restrict bathroom access for transgender
people.
The Texas Senate last week approved
Senate Bill 3 after an eight-hour debate during a special session
called for by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.
Introduced by Republican Senator Lois
Kolkhorst, the bill would prohibit transgender people from using the
bathroom of their choice in public schools and local government
buildings, but not state buildings and public universities. The
legislation would override local transgender protections in cities
such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Former professional football player
Emmitt Smith, who played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is among
the 14 Dallas area CEOs who signed a letter opposing Senate Bill 3.
The legislation, the
letter states, “would seriously hurt the state's ability to
attract new businesses, investment and jobs.”
“Athletics are for everyone,
including trans youth,” transgender triathlete Chris Mosier
tweeted.
Out U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe
messaged: “I am a female athlete for inclusion. Please don't
discriminate in my name!”
(Related: WNBA's
Sue Bird comes out gay; Says she's dating US soccer star Megan
Rapinoe.)
Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly
gay player, added: “We need greater acceptance, not
anti-transgender bills.”
Out tennis legend Martina Navratilova
questioned backers' claims that the legislation was need to protect
children and women. “Exactly what I said earlier – I never heard
of an attack by a trans person in any bathroom anywhere. Why the
fear now?!?”