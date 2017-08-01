Carnival Corp. will begin offering same-sex weddings at sea on three of its cruise lines.

According to CruiseCritic.com, a recent ruling in Bermuda allows the cruise giant to offer such unions for the first time aboard ships registered in Bermuda. Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and Cunard Line are now taking bookings for such weddings. While Carnival Corp. owns ten cruise lines, all or part of these three cruise lines are registered in Bermuda.

Marriage licenses will be issued by Bermuda and ceremonies will be performed by the ship's captain or his deputy.

“I am delighted that following this much anticipated change in the legalities we are now the first British cruise line to be able to arrange same-sex weddings onboard,” said Paul Ludlow, a senior vice president at P&O Cruises. “Weddings at sea are very romantic and getting married by the captain in the middle of the ocean is an unforgettable experience.”

P&O Cruises and Cunard said that they have already taken their first bookings involving a gay or lesbian couple, while Princess Cruises, which has 13 ships registered in Bermuda, said in a statement that it is “working on developing a range of services and amenities to meet the needs of same-sex couple ceremonies and will release full information on these shortly.”