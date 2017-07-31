Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), said last week that he was not surprised by President Donald Trump's announcement that he would bar transgender people from serving in the military.

Appearing Thursday on Breitbart News Daily, Perkins said that his group was working closely with the administration to craft policy.

Perkins said that he “was not surprised” by Trump's announcement because FRC has been “working with the White House” to block the “cultural grenade” of the Obama-era policy that allows transgender troops to serve openly. He said that he knew the administration was “going to do something.”

Perking also described how FRC has worked with the administration on other issues, including last month's six-month delay of a policy to allow openly transgender people to enlist in the U.S. armed forces.

“I was not surprised,” Perkins said. “I knew the president was dealing with this.”

When asked “what's next,” Perkins answered that FRC, which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, would continue pushing for the confirmation of conservative judges.

“That's critical. Mission critical to the advancement of making America great again, to stop these judicial activists who have been actually blocking the president almost at every turn,” Perkins said.