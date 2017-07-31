Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), said last week
that he was not surprised by President Donald Trump's announcement
that he would bar transgender people from serving in the military.
Appearing Thursday on Breitbart News
Daily, Perkins said that his group was working closely with the
administration to craft policy.
Perkins said that he “was not
surprised” by Trump's announcement because FRC has been “working
with the White House” to block the “cultural grenade” of the
Obama-era policy that allows transgender troops to serve openly. He
said that he knew the administration was “going to do something.”
Perking also described how FRC has
worked with the administration on other issues, including last
month's six-month delay of a policy to allow openly transgender
people to enlist in the U.S. armed forces.
“I was not surprised,” Perkins
said. “I knew the president was dealing with this.”
When asked “what's next,” Perkins
answered that FRC, which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, would
continue pushing for the confirmation of conservative judges.
“That's critical. Mission critical
to the advancement of making America great again, to stop these
judicial activists who have been actually blocking the president
almost at every turn,” Perkins said.