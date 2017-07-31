Transgender actress Laverne Cox has condemned the comments of stand-up comedian Lil Duval.

Appearing last week on the New York City-based radio show The Breakfast Club, Duval was asked how he would respond if he discovered he was sleeping with a transgender woman.

“This might sound messed up and I don't care. She dying,” Duval answered.

“I didn't say I was gonna kill transgenders,” Duval said when questioned by host Charlamagne Tha God. “I said, if one did that to me and they didn't tell me, I'mma be so mad I'd probably kill them.”

Duval also dismissed calls from hosts to be “politically correct.”

“That’s the good thing I like about being me,” Duval said. “I can say what I want and do what I want and people understand where I’m coming from. They understand I’m not coming from a place of malice. They know I’m just speaking my mind.”

Cox, who is best known for playing a transgender inmate in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, responded to Duval's comments in a series of tweets.

“Some folks think it's ok to joke about wanting to kiss us,” Cox wrote. “We have free speech but that speech has consequences and trans folks are experiencing the negative consequences with our lives. It hurts my spirit cause this isn't funny. Our lives matter. Trans murder isn't a joke.”