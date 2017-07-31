Roughly 150 people attended an LGBT Pride parade on Saturday in Namibia's capital Windhoek.

According to the AFP, the activists marched down the city's main thoroughfare, Independence Avenue, calling on lawmakers to advance legal protections for the African nation's LGBT community.

In what is believed to be Windhock's first gay pride march, demonstrators waved rainbow flags and chanted “we are one.”

Police escorted the activists as they marched, but no incidents were reported with the exception of an occasional derogatory comment.

Though laws against it are rarely enforced, sodomy is illegal in Namibia. According to several sources, the law has never been enforced, though it remains on the books.

Friedel Dausab, director of Out-Right Namibia, a group which supports LGBT rights, explained that activists were not asking for same-sex marriage.

“The request is not for marriage. The request is not for a structure that mirrors the heterosexual unions. The request is for some legal protection to couples that live together and have a joint estate for a long time,” Dausab said.

Other protests calling for greater rights for the LGBT community have previously taken place in other Namibian towns.

The southern African nation shares a border with South Africa, the only independent African nation where gay and lesbian couples can marry.