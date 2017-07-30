A majority of Americans say transgender people should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll of 1,249 adults released on Friday, 58% of respondents agreed with the statement, “Transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military,” while 27% disagreed.

The poll was conducted in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement in a series of tweets on Wednesday that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.”

(Related: Trump says military will bar transgender troops.)

The following day, the Pentagon clarified that the policy on transgender troops had yet to change.

(Related: Pentagon: No official change has been made on transgender service.)

Democrats (83%) mostly oppose Trump's proposed ban. Republicans are more evenly divided.

Forty-nine percent of Republicans said that transgender Americans should be allowed to serve in the military, while 32 percent remain opposed. Nineteen percent of Republicans said they don't know.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said that such a ban would “hurt morale,” while 17 percent said it would “improve morale.” Thirty-three percent said it would “have no impact.”

A plurality of respondents to the poll (43%) said that prohibiting transgender service members would have “no impact” on military capabilities. Twenty-two percent said such a ban would make the military “less capable,” while 14 percent said “more capable.”