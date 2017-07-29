English singer-songwriter Geri
Halliwell believes part of George Michael's legacy was his
generosity.
Halliwell is best known as Ginger
Spice, a member of the Spice Girls, the best selling girl group of
all time. She is currently promoting her charity single Angels in
Chains.
Halliwell talked about Michael, who
died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, with Larry King, host of
Larry King Now.
The 44-year-old Halliwell told King
that Michael was there for her when she needed him.
“When I left the Spice Girls, he was
there for me,” Halliwell said. “When I had my first child, I had
nowhere to live, he was there for me. And also when I had, you know,
music to play and I wasn't sure where to go, I played to George, and
he was very honest with me.”
“What do you think his legacy is?”
King asked.
“Obviously, we know him as an amazing
musician and his music is obviously his first legacy,” Halliwell
answered. “But actually the one thing that, you know, is
coming out, and I knew this about him, the generosity, the kindness
of a good man. … He was just so generous.”