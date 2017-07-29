English singer-songwriter Geri Halliwell believes part of George Michael's legacy was his generosity.

Halliwell is best known as Ginger Spice, a member of the Spice Girls, the best selling girl group of all time. She is currently promoting her charity single Angels in Chains.

Halliwell talked about Michael, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, with Larry King, host of Larry King Now.

The 44-year-old Halliwell told King that Michael was there for her when she needed him.

“When I left the Spice Girls, he was there for me,” Halliwell said. “When I had my first child, I had nowhere to live, he was there for me. And also when I had, you know, music to play and I wasn't sure where to go, I played to George, and he was very honest with me.”

“What do you think his legacy is?” King asked.

“Obviously, we know him as an amazing musician and his music is obviously his first legacy,” Halliwell answered. “But actually the one thing that, you know, is coming out, and I knew this about him, the generosity, the kindness of a good man. … He was just so generous.”