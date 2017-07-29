RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, said in a recent interview that he wants Willow Smith to play him in an upcoming biopic.

The script for the yet-to-be-named television project from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is being written by Gary Lennon (Orange is the New Black, Justified).

“Next is a TV movie about me,” RuPaul told Page Six. “Not filmed yet. No title yet. Not cast Yet. I won't play me. It's maybe Willow Smith.”

Smith, the 16-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, made her acting debut in the 2007 film I Am Legend.

When asked about the age disparity – he's 56 – RuPaul responded: “Please. I'm doing this a hundred years. At least she's a biological female. And I don't need someone bitchy. I'm not. I'm sassy. There's a kindness in me. I'm really a sweetheart.”

“This is about my New York life in the ’80s. Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol. No grim storyline about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road. Wanting to go to six different clubs every night,” he said of the storyline.