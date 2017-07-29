RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag
Race, said in a recent interview that he wants Willow Smith to
play him in an upcoming biopic.
The script for the yet-to-be-named
television project from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is being
written by Gary Lennon (Orange is the New Black, Justified).
“Next is a TV movie about me,”
RuPaul
told Page
Six. “Not filmed yet. No title yet. Not cast Yet. I
won't play me. It's maybe Willow Smith.”
Smith, the 16-year-old daughter of Will
Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, made her acting debut in the 2007 film
I Am Legend.
When asked about the age disparity –
he's 56 – RuPaul responded: “Please. I'm doing this a hundred
years. At least she's a biological female. And I don't need someone
bitchy. I'm not. I'm sassy. There's a kindness in me. I'm really
a sweetheart.”
“This is about my New York life in
the ’80s. Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I
grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol. No grim storyline
about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road.
Wanting to go to six different clubs every night,” he said of the
storyline.