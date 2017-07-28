President Donald Trump on Thursday awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to a married lesbian wounded in an attack on a congressional baseball practice.

Capitol Police special agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey are being recognized for their actions as a gunman attacked Republican congressmen as they practiced for an upcoming baseball charity game in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, whom the agents were protecting. Only Scalise, because he's in the Republican leadership, had protection. Trump and his wife, Melania, visited Griner and her wife, Tiffany Dyar, as she recovered in the hospital.

The ceremony took place at the East Room in the White House a day after Trump announced a ban on transgender troops and his Justice Department argued in an amicus brief that current law does not protect LGBT workers from discrimination.

“They raced through the bullets,” Trump said. “That's exactly what they did. They raced through the bullets and immediately engaged the gunman.”

“Despite their injuries, both officers heroically continued to face down the gunman until they brought him down. And he had rifles; they had handguns. That's a big difference,” he added.

Scalise, who was transferred to a rehabilitation center last week, said in a statement: “I cannot think of a group of individuals more deserving of this award.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who opened the ceremony, also praised the officers for their valor.