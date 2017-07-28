Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Thursday chided The Washington Post for stating that President Donald Trump has a “confusing” stance on LGBT rights.

The Post promoted a “The Fix” column written by Kayla Epstein with a tweet that read: “Analysis: Trump's stance on LGBT rights has always been confusing.”

The column appeared after Trump announced that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.”

“At times,” Epstein wrote in the piece, “[Trump] has appeared to wholeheartedly support the LGBT community. But throughout his presidential campaign, the actual degree of his support was less clear.”

Trump has a “muddled stance on the issue of LGBT rights,” she wrote in the story.

As president, Trump rescinded guidance instructing public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, filed an amicus brief in a case arguing that current law does not protect LGBT workers from discrimination, refused to acknowledge June as LGBT Pride month, appointed a conservative justice to the Supreme Court who marriage equality opponents believe will reverse Obergefell, and has filled his cabinet with people vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, to name a few.

Trump and most of his administration have also kept mum about reported persecution of gay and bisexual men in Chechnya, a semi-autonomous region of Russia.

“No,” Clinton tweeted in response to the Post's story. “President Trump has consistently failed to support LGBT equal rights, dignity & safety in the U.S. & around world (e.g. Chechnya/Russia).”

