Former Vice President Al Gore, a
Democrat, has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to bar
transgender troops.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump
declared in a series of tweets that the military will no longer
“accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any
capacity.”
On Thursday, the Pentagon clarified
that the policy on transgender troops had yet to change.
Gore, who is promoting his book on
climate change, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, spoke
with the AP.
“I think it's the wrong decision,”
Gore said. “And apparently he didn't consult with the military
leaders who had already found out that the evidence shows it's the
right thing to do – being inclusive.”
“For President Trump I think that
he's big on distractions and tweets and sideshows, and not getting
anything done. Certainly nothing good.”
“And first on the list should be
solving the climate crisis,” Gore added.
Several members of Trump's own party
have also criticized his announcement, including Arizona Senator John
McCain, who chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.
