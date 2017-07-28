Former Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat, has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender troops.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared in a series of tweets that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.”

On Thursday, the Pentagon clarified that the policy on transgender troops had yet to change.

Gore, who is promoting his book on climate change, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, spoke with the AP.

“I think it's the wrong decision,” Gore said. “And apparently he didn't consult with the military leaders who had already found out that the evidence shows it's the right thing to do – being inclusive.”

“For President Trump I think that he's big on distractions and tweets and sideshows, and not getting anything done. Certainly nothing good.”

“And first on the list should be solving the climate crisis,” Gore added.

Several members of Trump's own party have also criticized his announcement, including Arizona Senator John McCain, who chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

