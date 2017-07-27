The Pentagon on Thursday released a statement stating that there has been no change yet to the military's policy regarding transgender troops.

The message, which was written to military leaders, was in response to a series of tweets by President Donald Trump.

The president declared Wednesday that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.”

The message to service chiefs was written by Marine General Joseph Dunford, the United States' top general and the chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I know there are questions about yesterday's announcement on the transgender policy by the President,” Dunford wrote in the message.

“There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

Additionally, Dunford made assurances that the U.S. military would “treat all of our personnel with respect.”

After Trump made his announcement on Wednesday, the White House struggled to answer questions about implementation of the policy or the timing of the president's tweets. Estimates on how many transgender people are serving in the military vary from a few thousand to as many as 15,000.

