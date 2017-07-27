Out conservative Milo Yiannopoulos has cheered President Donald Trump's announcement that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops.

The president made the announcement Wednesday in a series of tweets.

(Related: Trump says military will bar transgender troops.)

Yiannopoulos, who is promoting his autobiography Dangerous, which Simon & Schuster refused to publish after a video surfaced of him allegedly condoning pedophilia, told The Washington Post that he was “delighted” by the president's decision.

“You don’t help mentally ill trans people by sticking them on the front lines,” Yiannopoulos said. “You help them with therapy and drugs – though not, I have to stress, transition surgery. I only wish he’d gone further and banned women from combat units too, since the evidence clearly shows their presence is disastrous for both morale and performance. Baby steps?”

The Post reminded readers that a RAND study conducted in 2016 found little impact on morale among militaries that had integrated transgender people.

Gregory Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBT Republicans and has previously praised Trump, described Trump's surprise decision as “political.”

“This smacks of politics, pure and simple,” Angelo said in a statement. “The United States military already includes transgender individuals who protect our freedom day in and day out. Excommunicating transgender soldiers only weakens our readiness; it doesn't strengthen it.”