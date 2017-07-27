Christian conservatives are praising
President Donald Trump's announcement to ban transgender troops.
The president declared in a series of
tweets Wednesday that the military will no longer “accept or allow”
transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.”
(Related: Trump
says military will bar transgender troops.)
Liberty Counsel, a group vocally
opposed to LGBT rights, said in a press release that the president
was “making America safe again” by barring “so-called
transgender people.” It also said that its Public Policy Director
Jonathan Alexandre had
met with White House officials about the issue last Friday.
In an interview with the AP, Mandi
Ancalle, general counsel for government at the Family Research
Council (FRC), said that the group was “pleased” with the
president's decision.
“It's really about ensuring that the
military doesn't incur these distractions and these high costs,”
Ancalle
said.
Matt Barber, the director of cultural
affairs at Liberty Counsel, responded by calling on the Pentagon to
reinstate a ban on gay and bisexual troops, who have been serving
openly since the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell in 2011.
“Prohibit all open sexual deviancy in
the ranks of the armed forces,” Barber said in a
Facebook post.
“The military is no place for
extremist San Francisco-style socio-political activism. Such social
engineering destroys national security, troop morale and unit
cohesion. It also violates natural law, settled science, and God’s
moral law. President Trump did the right thing today by prohibiting
those suffering from the gender dysphoria mental disorder,” he
added.