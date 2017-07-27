David Barton on Thursday blamed gay
people for America's expensive healthcare system.
According to several reports, the
United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world
and it ranks low among industrialized nations in several key metrics,
including health access, efficiency and equity.
As Congress continues to debate the
future of Obamacare, which has helped close the access gap and
contain costs, Barton, the host of Wallbuilders Live, blamed
gay people for America's runaway healthcare costs.
“The most expensive cost for
healthcare in America per person is not seniors, it’s not those who
live to be 100 years old,” Barton
told his listeners. “The most expensive healthcare cost in
America right now, by far, individually, is for homosexuals. They
cost more in the system than any other, hands down.”
“You’ll find that all over
insurance stuff, they all admit it. I’m not homosexual and I don’t
have those health problems. As a matter of fact, I don’t smoke and
I don’t drink, so I don’t have those health problems. As a matter
of fact, I really exercise a lot, I control my diet, I have very few
health problems but I’m having to pay for everybody else’s health
problems. If my health insurance reflected my lifestyle, my health
insurance would be really, really, really cheap. But when I’m
having to pay for everybody’s bad decisions.”
“That's what socialism does. It
brings everything to the same level of mediocrity,” he added.