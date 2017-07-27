David Barton on Thursday blamed gay people for America's expensive healthcare system.

According to several reports, the United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world and it ranks low among industrialized nations in several key metrics, including health access, efficiency and equity.

As Congress continues to debate the future of Obamacare, which has helped close the access gap and contain costs, Barton, the host of Wallbuilders Live, blamed gay people for America's runaway healthcare costs.

“The most expensive cost for healthcare in America per person is not seniors, it’s not those who live to be 100 years old,” Barton told his listeners. “The most expensive healthcare cost in America right now, by far, individually, is for homosexuals. They cost more in the system than any other, hands down.”

“You’ll find that all over insurance stuff, they all admit it. I’m not homosexual and I don’t have those health problems. As a matter of fact, I don’t smoke and I don’t drink, so I don’t have those health problems. As a matter of fact, I really exercise a lot, I control my diet, I have very few health problems but I’m having to pay for everybody else’s health problems. If my health insurance reflected my lifestyle, my health insurance would be really, really, really cheap. But when I’m having to pay for everybody’s bad decisions.”

“That's what socialism does. It brings everything to the same level of mediocrity,” he added.