Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has described President Donald Trump's announcement that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops as “half-baked.”

The president made the announcement Wednesday in a series of tweets.

Jenner, who came out transgender in 2015, responded in a tweet, saying that “every American should be outraged.”

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” Jenner asked, referring to Trump's campaign promise to “fight” for the LGBT community.

Jenner also posted a longer response on her website, where she said that “this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm's way.”

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate,” Jenner wrote. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on – and reverse his position immediately.”

“My father, William Jenner, landed on Omaha Beach in WWII, and his bravery and service to his country has always inspired me and helped make me the person I am today. America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you,” she added.

