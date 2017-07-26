Out singer Elton John praises Princess
Diana's AIDS advocacy in a new documentary.
Diana, the first wife of Charles,
Prince of Wales and the mother of Price William and Prince Harry,
died unexpectedly at the age of 36 when her car crashed in a Paris
tunnel on August 31, 1997, roughly a year after her divorce from
Prince Charles.
HBO will premiere Diana Our Mother:
Her Life and Legacy on Monday, August 31, the 20th
anniversary of her death.
The documentary follows Prince Harry
and Prince William as they remember their famous mother.
In a clip released this week, John is
seen with Prince Harry at the London Lighthouse Aids Center.
“[AIDS] was considered to be a gay
disease,” John
says. “And for someone who was within the Royal Family, and
who was a woman, and who was straight – to have someone care from
the other side was an incredible gift.”
As Prince Harry and Elton look at
photos of Diana visiting patients, John adds: “I haven't
experienced many people in my life who have that ability, but she
could walk into a room of people and make them feel that everything
was great.”
Diana Our Mother: Her Life and
Legacy premieres Monday, August
31 on HBO.