During a recent interview, gay adult film star Colby Keller attempted to explain why he voted for President Donald Trump.

The Michigan-born Keller, 36, made headlines last year when he announced that he had voted for Trump.

Appearing on the Baker Daily: Trump Takedown from Austin, Texas, Keller was asked by viewers during a Q&A about voting for Trump.

“I think the problem is that I don't support Trump,” Keller said. “I did vote for Trump. That's the distinction.”

Keller, a communist, has previously said that he voted for Trump in hopes he “might be a destabilizing force.”

Under Trump, Keller told Met Magazine, “things will get a lot worse and that will get us to a point where we need to be. … It's going to take someone like Donald Trump to get people to overthrow the system.” Keller added that Trump is “inspiring people to resist a really corrupt economic system that is fucking us all over.”

In this week's interview, Keller also told host Chris Baker that voting for Trump has had some negative consequences.

“I've kind of blown my social capital wad,” Keller said. “Maybe in the future people will learn to forgive me.”