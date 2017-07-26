During a recent interview, gay adult
film star Colby Keller attempted to explain why he voted for
President Donald Trump.
The Michigan-born Keller, 36, made
headlines last year when he announced that he had voted for Trump.
Appearing on the Baker Daily: Trump
Takedown from Austin, Texas, Keller was asked by viewers during a Q&A
about voting for Trump.
“I think the problem is that I don't
support Trump,” Keller
said. “I did vote for Trump. That's the distinction.”
Keller, a communist, has previously
said that he voted for Trump in hopes he “might be a destabilizing
force.”
Under Trump, Keller told Met
Magazine, “things will get a lot worse and that will get us
to a point where we need to be. … It's going to take someone like
Donald Trump to get people to overthrow the system.” Keller added
that Trump is “inspiring people to resist a really corrupt economic
system that is fucking us all over.”
In this week's interview, Keller also
told host Chris Baker that voting for Trump has had some negative
consequences.
“I've kind of blown my social capital
wad,” Keller said. “Maybe in the future people will learn to
forgive me.”