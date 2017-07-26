Texas lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a
bill that seeks to restrict bathroom access for people who are
transgender.
According to The
Texas Tribune, the Senate approved Senate Bill 3 with a 21-10
vote after an eight-hour debate during a special session called for
by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.
Introduced by Republican Senator Lois
Kolkhorst, the bill would prohibit transgender people from using the
bathroom of their choice in public schools and local government
buildings, but not state buildings and public universities. The
legislation would override local transgender protections in cities
such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.
The Senate in March approved a similar
proposal introduced by Kolkhorst that also called for civil penalties
for those who violate the law.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Senate Bill 3 “a
blatantly discriminatory bill.”
“The Texas Senate just approved a
blatantly discriminatory bill, demonstrating yet again that these
lawmakers care more about pursuing cheap political points than
protecting the lives of transgender Texans,” said JoDee Winterhof,
senior vice president of policy and political affairs at HRC. “It
is appalling that after hearing more than 10 hours of testimony,
overwhelmingly from Texans who oppose this legislation, the Texas
Senate still voted to move SB3 forward. Despite this broad opposition
-- including from businesses, sports leagues, parents, and faith
leaders -- the Texas Senate and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appear to be
fine with establishing Texas as the next North Carolina. HRC will
continue to fight this harmful bill as it moves to the House.”
While Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a
Republican, has voiced opposition to such bills, he allowed a
watered-down version of a bathroom bill to reach the House floor
during the regular session.
(Related: Texas
House speaker cites suicide in opposing transgender bathroom access
bill.)