Texas lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill that seeks to restrict bathroom access for people who are transgender.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Senate approved Senate Bill 3 with a 21-10 vote after an eight-hour debate during a special session called for by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Introduced by Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst, the bill would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public schools and local government buildings, but not state buildings and public universities. The legislation would override local transgender protections in cities such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.

The Senate in March approved a similar proposal introduced by Kolkhorst that also called for civil penalties for those who violate the law.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Senate Bill 3 “a blatantly discriminatory bill.”

“The Texas Senate just approved a blatantly discriminatory bill, demonstrating yet again that these lawmakers care more about pursuing cheap political points than protecting the lives of transgender Texans,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at HRC. “It is appalling that after hearing more than 10 hours of testimony, overwhelmingly from Texans who oppose this legislation, the Texas Senate still voted to move SB3 forward. Despite this broad opposition -- including from businesses, sports leagues, parents, and faith leaders -- the Texas Senate and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appear to be fine with establishing Texas as the next North Carolina. HRC will continue to fight this harmful bill as it moves to the House.”

While Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a Republican, has voiced opposition to such bills, he allowed a watered-down version of a bathroom bill to reach the House floor during the regular session.

(Related: Texas House speaker cites suicide in opposing transgender bathroom access bill.)