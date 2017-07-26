Zach Wahls, co-founder of Scouts for Equality, has criticized remarks President Donald Trump made Monday in a speech at a national Boy Scouts gathering.

Trump addressed tens of thousands of Scouts in West Virginia during the group's 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree.

The president shared the stage with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Health Secretary Tom Price, both of whom were in scouting.

In speaking at the event, Trump railed against his enemies, including the media, and cursed before the crowd of young men. He also jokingly threatened to fire Price is he failed to deliver votes on the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts? Right?” Trump said before launching into a what sounded like a stump speech.

Jon Wolfsthal, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, said in a tweet that Trump turned the event into a “Nazi Youth rally.”

Scouts for Equality lobbied the Boy Scouts to end its ban on openly gay and transgender scouts and leaders.

Wahls told the AP that Trump's remarks “really harmed the Boy Scouts' ability to do that work, which is all about serving America.”

“The wrong speech at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he added.