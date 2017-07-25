Transgender journalist Danica Roem has raised more than $151,000 in the first six months of the year in her campaign to defeat Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County.

According to the AP, Roem's fundraising outpaced Marshall's, who raised $18,564 in the same period. Marshall was not allowed to raise funds during the first two months of the year. Roem trails Marshall by about $9,000 after expenses.

In June, Roem, 32, beat three primary challengers to become the first out transgender candidate to win a state legislative primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem would become the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

Marshall, 73, told the AP that he respects everyone. “I'm not trying to tell people like Danica, formerly Dan, how to live their life, and likewise they should not be forcing their views and behaviors on the rest of us,” he said.

Marshall, who is serving his 13th term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year, he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.

