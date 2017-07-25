Transgender journalist Danica Roem has
raised more than $151,000 in the first six months of the year in her
campaign to defeat Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from
Prince William County.
According to the AP, Roem's fundraising
outpaced Marshall's, who raised $18,564 in the same period. Marshall
was not allowed to raise funds during the first two months of the
year. Roem trails Marshall by about $9,000 after expenses.
In June, Roem, 32, beat three primary
challengers to become the first out transgender candidate to win a
state legislative primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem
would become the first openly transgender person elected to the
Virginia General Assembly.
Marshall, 73, told the AP that he
respects everyone. “I'm not trying to tell people like Danica,
formerly Dan, how to live their life, and likewise they should not be
forcing their views and behaviors on the rest of us,” he said.
Marshall, who is serving his 13th
term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year,
he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from
using the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Del.
Bob Marshall insists “sodomy is not a civil right” in explaining
vote against gay judge.)