Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made a
surprise appearance at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Pitt was shown on a monitor during
singer-songwriter Frank Ocean's set.
The 29-year-old Ocean was singing a
cover of Close to You when Pitt, who was sitting near the
stage, appeared on a large monitor behind him. Pitt, 53, was wearing
a dark button-down shirt, holding a smartphone to his face and looked
pensive. Ocean then transitioned to a cover of Never Can Say
Goodbye. An image of Ocean was placed besides Pitt, and it
appeared as if he was serenading the actor.
According to The
Guardian, director Spike Jonze (Her, Being John
Malkovich) filmed the performance. He was also spotted filming
Ocean's performance at London's Lovebox festival.
Pitt told GQ in May that he
finds Ocean “so special.”
“I've been listening to a lot of
Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting
to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special,”
he said.
For his part, Ocean has been spotted
wearing a Brad Pitt t-shirt.
Ocean came out bisexual in a blog on
his website in 2012, saying that his “first love” was another
man. Later that same year, he said that coming out was about his
“sanity.”
Coming out was “about my own sanity
and my ability to feel like I'm living a life where … I'm happy
when I wake up in the morning, and not with this freakin' boulder on
my chest,” he said.