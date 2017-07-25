Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Pitt was shown on a monitor during singer-songwriter Frank Ocean's set.

The 29-year-old Ocean was singing a cover of Close to You when Pitt, who was sitting near the stage, appeared on a large monitor behind him. Pitt, 53, was wearing a dark button-down shirt, holding a smartphone to his face and looked pensive. Ocean then transitioned to a cover of Never Can Say Goodbye. An image of Ocean was placed besides Pitt, and it appeared as if he was serenading the actor.

According to The Guardian, director Spike Jonze (Her, Being John Malkovich) filmed the performance. He was also spotted filming Ocean's performance at London's Lovebox festival.

Pitt told GQ in May that he finds Ocean “so special.”

“I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special,” he said.

For his part, Ocean has been spotted wearing a Brad Pitt t-shirt.

Ocean came out bisexual in a blog on his website in 2012, saying that his “first love” was another man. Later that same year, he said that coming out was about his “sanity.”

Coming out was “about my own sanity and my ability to feel like I'm living a life where … I'm happy when I wake up in the morning, and not with this freakin' boulder on my chest,” he said.