President Donald Trump has blocked out
television personality Rosie O'Donnell on Twitter.
O'Donnell, who supported former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president over Trump, tweeted
out a screenshot of the notification she received stating that she
could not view the president's tweets.
“awww @realdonaldtrump – i get it –
its too tough to read the truth … poor baby – i understand don –
u take care of u – friend #BLOCKED,” O'Donnell captioned the
photo.
O'Donnell and Trump have been involved
in a long-running feud.
The pair have been going at it since at
least 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host on ABC's The View,
criticized Trump for publicly chastising the reigning Miss USA for
underage drinking.
When O'Donnell announced her engagement
to Michelle Rounds in 2011 – the pair have since split – Trump
congratulated the couple by calling O'Donnell “a true loser” on
Twitter: “I feel sorry for Rosie's new partner in love whose
parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with
@Rosie – a true loser.”
“Wow,” O'Donnell replied, “u r an
ass in every way.”
In other tweets, O'Donnell has called
Trump the “worst human” and a “criminal.”
More recently, she updated her Twitter
header image to one that shows Trump and members of his
administration and staff on a chain gang.
During the campaign, Trump took a swipe
at O'Donnell during a presidential debate.
“I said very tough things to her and
I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels
sorry for her,” Trump said.