President Donald Trump has blocked out television personality Rosie O'Donnell on Twitter.

O'Donnell, who supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president over Trump, tweeted out a screenshot of the notification she received stating that she could not view the president's tweets.

“awww @realdonaldtrump – i get it – its too tough to read the truth … poor baby – i understand don – u take care of u – friend #BLOCKED,” O'Donnell captioned the photo.

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a long-running feud.

The pair have been going at it since at least 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host on ABC's The View, criticized Trump for publicly chastising the reigning Miss USA for underage drinking.

When O'Donnell announced her engagement to Michelle Rounds in 2011 – the pair have since split – Trump congratulated the couple by calling O'Donnell “a true loser” on Twitter: “I feel sorry for Rosie's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie – a true loser.”

“Wow,” O'Donnell replied, “u r an ass in every way.”

In other tweets, O'Donnell has called Trump the “worst human” and a “criminal.”

More recently, she updated her Twitter header image to one that shows Trump and members of his administration and staff on a chain gang.

During the campaign, Trump took a swipe at O'Donnell during a presidential debate.

“I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her,” Trump said.