Streaming service Hulu has released a
trailer for the third season of its original comedy Difficult
People.
The show features Billy Eichner (Billy
on the Street) and Julie Klausner as two New York best friends
trying to make it in show business. But their minimal talent and
lackadaisical work ethic leaves them jaded, with only each other to
cling to.
The show's third season premieres on
Tuesday, August 8.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Eichner's disinterested gay waiter will get a boyfriend this year,
who will be played by John Cho.
Cho will play Todd, “an advertising
executive who's as much of a dick as Billy and Julie. Billy and Todd
connect after neither of them backs down from a prank war, and season
3 follows the pair as Billy has to navigate 'couple' things, having
only had Julie as a soul mate previously,” Deadline Hollywood
reported.
The recurring role comes after Cho's
Star Trek character of Sulu was revealed to be gay in Star
Trek: Beyond.
Storylines gleaned from the trailer
include Eichner's Billy ordering a Vice President Mike Pence
conversion therapy kit, Klausner's Julie dressed as a viking and
co-worker Matthew (played by Cole Escola) announcing that he's
auditioning for RuPaul's Drag Race.