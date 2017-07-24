Streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for the third season of its original comedy Difficult People.

The show features Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Julie Klausner as two New York best friends trying to make it in show business. But their minimal talent and lackadaisical work ethic leaves them jaded, with only each other to cling to.

The show's third season premieres on Tuesday, August 8.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Eichner's disinterested gay waiter will get a boyfriend this year, who will be played by John Cho.

Cho will play Todd, “an advertising executive who's as much of a dick as Billy and Julie. Billy and Todd connect after neither of them backs down from a prank war, and season 3 follows the pair as Billy has to navigate 'couple' things, having only had Julie as a soul mate previously,” Deadline Hollywood reported.

The recurring role comes after Cho's Star Trek character of Sulu was revealed to be gay in Star Trek: Beyond.

Storylines gleaned from the trailer include Eichner's Billy ordering a Vice President Mike Pence conversion therapy kit, Klausner's Julie dressed as a viking and co-worker Matthew (played by Cole Escola) announcing that he's auditioning for RuPaul's Drag Race.