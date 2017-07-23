Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, considers himself an ally to the LGBT community.

Scaramucci was named to the post on Friday. In speaking to reporters he vowed to reshape President Donald Trump's image.

“I think there's been at times a disconnect between the way we see the president and how much we love the president, and the way some of you perhaps see the president,” said Scaramucci, who earlier this year sold his stake in the global investment firm SkyBridge Capital to serve in the Trump administration. “To use a Wall Street expression, there might be an albatross spread between how well we are doing and how well some of you guys think we are doing, and we're going to work hard to close that spread.”

Scaramucci is the former host of Wall Street Week on the Fox Business Network and is a regular contributor to Fox News.

According to the Washington Blade, Scaramucci in November talked about being “a gay rights activist.”

“You can look it up. I've given to American Unity PAC. I've given to the Human Rights Campaign. I'm for marriage equality. And by the way, this'll be the first American president in U.S. history that enters the White House with a pro-gay rights stance,” he told the BBC's Hardtalk.

The Blade pointed out that Scaramucci most likely confused the American Unity Fund, which helps elect pro-LGBT Republican candidates, with the American Unity PAC, a political action committee.

Scaramucci has also criticized a controversial, now partially repealed North Carolina law that restricted bathroom access for transgender people, calling it “shameful” in a tweet last year.

HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement given to the Blade that he hopes Scaramucci will influence Trump officials on such issues.

“Anthony has been [a] strong supporter of LGBTQ rights in the past, and we hope he is able to influence the Trump administration to abandon their attacks on all those who make up our diverse community,” Griffin said.

On Friday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned in protest over Scaramucci's appointment.

