RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, says in a new interview that he's over New York City's nightlife.

The New York Post interview is titled RuPaul is Now a Morning Person Because NYC Clubbing Sucks.

“I get up superearly, and around 5:30 a.m. I get on my bike and ride all over town,” RuPaul explained. “I'll ride to Battery Park, the East Village – it's like I have the whole town to myself. It's the complete opposite of when I was a kid. I used to go home at 7 a.m., in drag, as people were going to work. But that stopped for me about 20 years ago!”

Of course, RuPaul, 56, got his start performing in clubs, most notably NYC's Pyramid Club in the East Village.

When asked about the city's current nightclub scene, RuPaul didn't hold back.

"I like the Monster [in the West Village]. They have old-fashioned discos and drag shows there. In fact, I saw Bob the Drag Queen [winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8] emceeing a show there before he even auditioned for Drag Race. It’s a little throwback to the old days and, to be honest, I don’t really want to know what the new clubs are. A lot of the time when I’m at clubs, the kids are just looking at their phones. I’m like, 'What the f–k is that? Take your ass home!'”