British diver Tom Daley won his first individual World Championship gold for eight years over the weekend.

According to the BBC, Daley, 23, dominated the 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Daley was eliminated in the semi-finals of the same event at last year's Rio Olympics.

He also competed with Grace Reid in the mixed 3m springboard to win silver.

“It's been such a tough year getting over that competition in Rio,” Daley told the BBC.

“I'm just so happy with the way it turned out. My score was a personal best and I think it would have got the gold last year at the Olympics.”

“I went into this weird competitive mode that I've never ever been in before,” he added.

Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black boasted on Instagram.

“I already couldn't have loved you more or been prouder so I'll just go full Texan and say Holy Cow! My husband is World Champion! Now let's go honeymoon. I love you,” he captioned a photo of Daley at the medal ceremony.

