British diver Tom Daley won his first
individual World Championship gold for eight years over the weekend.
According to the BBC, Daley, 23,
dominated the 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships
in Budapest.
Daley was eliminated in the semi-finals
of the same event at last year's Rio Olympics.
He also competed with Grace Reid in the
mixed 3m springboard to win silver.
“It's been such a tough year getting
over that competition in Rio,” Daley
told the BBC.
“I'm just so happy with the way it
turned out. My score was a personal best and I think it would have
got the gold last year at the Olympics.”
“I went into this weird competitive
mode that I've never ever been in before,” he added.
Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance
Black boasted on Instagram.
“I already couldn't have loved you
more or been prouder so I'll just go full Texan and say Holy Cow! My
husband is World Champion! Now let's go honeymoon. I love you,”
he captioned a photo of Daley at the medal ceremony.
(Related: Tom
Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)