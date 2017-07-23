Out actor Wilson Cruz has joined the cast of Star Trek: Discovery.

The new series from CBS Television Studios premieres Sunday, September 24 on CBS and CBS All Access.

Producers of the series announced at Comic-Con that Cruz will play Dr. Hugh Culber, medical officer of the starship Discovery.

“Well, apparently, the cat is finally out of the bag... I'm so THRILLED to be [a] part of the epic American mythology that is #StarTrek!” Cruz tweeted on Saturday.

Anthony Rapp, who originated the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway musical Rent and will play Starfleet science officer Lieutenant Stamets on Discovery, announced the addition of Cruz during a Comic-Con panel.

“I'm very proud of that and that he's a scientist,” Rapp said of his character being the first openly gay Star Trek character on television. “I can announce that Wilson Cruz will play my love interest and my partner in the series.”

Cruz, 43, is best known for playing Rickie Vasquez on the ABC teen drama My So-Called Life, Angel in the Broadway musical Rent, and Junito on Logo's gay drama Noah's Arc.

Cruz is also an outspoken LGBT rights activist. In 2012, he became a national spokesperson for GLAAD.