In an interview with the AP, out conservative Milo Yiannopoulos asserted that he believes President Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in U.S. history.

Yiannopoulos is promoting his autobiography titled Dangerous.

In February, Simon & Schuster canceled a $250,000 book deal for Dangerous after a video surfaced of Yiannopoulos allegedly condoning pedophilia.

In the video, Yiannopoulos appears to defend such relationships.

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents,” he said.

“It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” an unseen person responds.

“But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him,” Yiannopoulos joked.

Speaking this week to the AP, Yiannopoulos said that the “fundamentals” of his remarks were “perfectly true.”

“I did it incautiously and I did it in sloppy language,” he said, then added: “If I want to joke about a priest who did whatever he did to me when I was younger, I'm entitled to do so, and I will continue to do so as I do in the book.”

Yiannopoulos, who is gay, also called Trump the most gay-friendly president in U.S. history, saying that actions mean more than words.

“[Trump] said he would not seek to change gay marriage, or equal marriage, as the Left likes to call it. He said he didn't mind what bathroom Caitlyn Jenner wants to use,” he said.

Trump, however, has previously said that he's opposed to same-sex marriage and as president has refused to say whether he supports such unions. Additionally, his administration has rescinded guidance on allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

When asked about Trump's refusal to recognize LGBT Pride Month, Yiannopoulos said that he “doesn't care about that.”

“What I care about is the president protecting gay people from foreign policy, through strong borders, and stuff like that. I think you will find a lot of Republican gays believe that, too… They don’t care about rainbow flags on twitter icons. They don’t care about celebrities saying love wins after terrorism incidents,” he said.