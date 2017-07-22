In an interview with the AP, out
conservative Milo Yiannopoulos asserted that he believes President
Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in U.S. history.
Yiannopoulos is promoting his
autobiography titled Dangerous.
In February, Simon & Schuster
canceled a $250,000 book deal for Dangerous after a video
surfaced of Yiannopoulos allegedly condoning pedophilia.
In the video, Yiannopoulos appears to
defend such relationships.
“In the homosexual world,
particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and
older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those
relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover
who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with
love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their
parents,” he
said.
“It sounds like Catholic priest
molestation to me,” an unseen person responds.
“But you know what? I’m grateful
for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it
wasn’t for him,” Yiannopoulos joked.
Speaking this week to the AP,
Yiannopoulos said that the “fundamentals” of his remarks were
“perfectly true.”
“I did it incautiously and I did it
in sloppy language,” he
said, then added: “If I want to joke about a priest who did
whatever he did to me when I was younger, I'm entitled to do so, and
I will continue to do so as I do in the book.”
Yiannopoulos, who is gay, also called
Trump the most gay-friendly president in U.S. history, saying that
actions mean more than words.
“[Trump] said he would not seek to
change gay marriage, or equal marriage, as the Left likes to call it.
He said he didn't mind what bathroom Caitlyn Jenner wants to use,”
he said.
Trump, however, has previously said
that he's opposed to same-sex marriage and as president has refused
to say whether he supports such unions. Additionally, his
administration has rescinded guidance on allowing transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
When asked about Trump's refusal to
recognize LGBT Pride Month, Yiannopoulos said that he “doesn't care
about that.”
“What I care about is the president
protecting gay people from foreign policy, through strong borders,
and stuff like that. I think you will find a lot of Republican gays
believe that, too… They don’t care about rainbow flags on twitter
icons. They don’t care about celebrities saying love wins after
terrorism incidents,” he said.