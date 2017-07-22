A federal judge on Friday ordered Kentucky to pay the legal fees of lawyers representing couples denied marriage licenses by a county clerk.

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against Rowan County clerk Kim Davis in an attempt to recover legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over her refusal to allow her office to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning ruled that Davis herself was not liable and ordered the state to cover the more than $224,700 in legal expenses associated with the lawsuit.

Davis became a Christian celebrity when she refused to obey the Supreme Court's June 2015 ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. She served five days in jail after she was declared in contempt of court for ignoring a court order requiring her office to begin issuing marriage licenses to all couples.

“It is unfortunate that Kentucky taxpayers will likely bear the financial burden of the unlawful actions and litigation strategies of an elected official,”ACLU of Kentucky Legal Director William Sharp said in a statement.

During an appearance on Truths That Transform, Davis said that she was “obeying [her] law.”

“I was obeying my law,” Davis said. “I had couples bring in the whole Supreme Court ruling and I said, 'You know, I really don't need to see this because that's not a law, that's a ruling.' [And they'd say,] 'Well, why won't you do this?' And so then I go to the Bible and I'd tell them, [and they'd respond,] 'Don't be reading me the Bible.' Well, you asked why I couldn't issue you a marriage license and I'm explaining to you. I'm showing you why I cannot. They didn't want to hear that though. They wanted to shove that paper down my throat and make me eat it for my dinner.”