President Donald Trump has picked
Richard Grenell to serve as ambassador to Germany.
According to
CNN, the Trump administration has yet to announce the nomination,
but Trump and Grenell met last week at the Oval Office. “Thank
you, Mr, President,” Grenell captioned a photo of the pair on
Twitter.
Grenell served as a US spokesman at the
United Nations during former President George W. Bush's
administration. He currently appears on Fox News Channel as a
foreign affairs commentator and was one of the president's earliest
foreign policy supporters.
Grenell, 50, is Trump's first openly
gay ambassador nominee.
“I think it's natural the president
would want to put him in a position he considers important,” an
administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.
“In the event this comes to be, it seems a very logical
appointment.”
The official added that Grenell's “very
long service at the United Nations and during the Bush administration
and the contacts he established through that are very strongly in his
favor.”
In 2000, Grenell, a registered
Republican, worked on Arizona Senator John McCain's unsuccessful
presidential campaign. He's also a cancer survivor, beating a
diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2013.