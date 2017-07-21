President Donald Trump has picked Richard Grenell to serve as ambassador to Germany.

According to CNN, the Trump administration has yet to announce the nomination, but Trump and Grenell met last week at the Oval Office. “Thank you, Mr, President,” Grenell captioned a photo of the pair on Twitter.

Grenell served as a US spokesman at the United Nations during former President George W. Bush's administration. He currently appears on Fox News Channel as a foreign affairs commentator and was one of the president's earliest foreign policy supporters.

Grenell, 50, is Trump's first openly gay ambassador nominee.

“I think it's natural the president would want to put him in a position he considers important,” an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity said. “In the event this comes to be, it seems a very logical appointment.”

The official added that Grenell's “very long service at the United Nations and during the Bush administration and the contacts he established through that are very strongly in his favor.”

In 2000, Grenell, a registered Republican, worked on Arizona Senator John McCain's unsuccessful presidential campaign. He's also a cancer survivor, beating a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2013.