Tony Kushner, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1993 for his play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, has described President Donald Trump as “seriously mentally ill.”

Kushner told The Daily Beast that he is in the early stages of writing a new play in which one of the main characters is Trump. He compared the play, which is set two years before the 2016 election, to Angels in America, a complicated play about AIDS and homosexuality in the Reagan era.

“I don’t feel like I have to get something done while [Trump’s] still in office,” Kushner told The Daily Beast. “I gambled with Angels, which is set in the Reagan era but which I felt would be historically significant 30, 40, 50 years later, because something really fundamental had shifted under Reagan. The same thing is true with Trump.”

“He’s the kind of person, as a writer, I tend to avoid as I think he is borderline psychotic,” Kushner added. “I definitely think that incoherence lends itself well to drama, but he really is very boring. It’s terrifying because he has all the power, but without the mental faculties, he ought to have. I think he is seriously mentally ill, and the fact that he is in the White House is very frightening.”

Former President Barack Obama awarded Kushner a National Medal of Arts.