WNBA All-Star Sue Bird came out gay in an ESPN interview released Thursday.

The 36-year-old Bird also revealed for the first time publicly that she's dating U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“I'm gay,” Bird said. “Megan's my girlfriend. … These aren't secrets to people who know me.”

“I don't feel like I've not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you're not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it's this secret. That was never the case for me,” she said.

Bird, a point guard for the Seattle Storm, and Rapinoe, a midfielder and winger for the Seattle Reign, have been dating since last fall.

“We have a lot in common and just sort of clicked,” Rapinoe told ESPN. “I joke she is my No. 1 go-to-for-advice person. She's just so level-headed.”

Bird said that she has been out to family and friends for years and started dating women while attending the University of Connecticut. She called her sexuality a “nonissue.”

“I think the hard part is being public about it,” Bird said. “I don't like to be, not necessarily 'gossiped' about but the topic of conversations.”

