The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Thursday filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against four federal agencies on plans to implement President Donald Trump's religious exemptions executive order.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that directs the Department of Justice to issue guidance on “religious liberty.” In a speech given before a Christian conservative legal group opposed to LGBT rights, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the rules were forthcoming.

“The executive order that President Trump signed was vague and open-ended, but we know that this administration is exploring different ways to license discrimination against women and the LGBT community, among others, in the name of religion,” Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the ACLU, said in a statement. “Now that the administration has taken its first steps to use religious exemptions to pave the way for discrimination, the American people deserve clarity and transparency on what is coming next.”

The ACLU is demanding any communications connected to implementation of the order.

A leaked draft of the executive order sought to protect persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before birth. The actual order signed by Trump allows religious organizations to endorse political candidates and directs Sessions to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.”