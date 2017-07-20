Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner recently explained how Dude (Looks Like a Lady) helped her through a difficult time when she was struggling to come out transgender.

Earlier this week, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler. She captioned the photo, “@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of the my favorite songs!”

Released in 1987, the song has been used as a pejorative against transgender women.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jenner told host Jimmy Kimmel that she thanked Steven for the song at a fundraiser in Minneapolis.

“So I go backstage after [the fundraiser] and I say to Steven, ’I have had some really, really tough times in my life. For six years at one point I stayed in my house, and every once in a while I would sneak out, get dressed and drive around in the dark. I always used to take your song Dude (Looks Like a Lady), and that became my theme song. Driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff. And I just wanted you to know that it made me feel good,'” Jenner said.

She also clarified that a duet is not in the works.

