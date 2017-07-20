Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner recently explained how Dude (Looks Like a Lady) helped
her through a difficult time when she was struggling to come out
transgender.
Earlier this week, Jenner posted a
photo of herself on Instagram with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler. She
captioned the photo, “@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for
Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of the my favorite songs!”
Released in 1987, the song has been
used as a pejorative against transgender women.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!,
Jenner told host Jimmy Kimmel that she thanked Steven for the song at
a fundraiser in Minneapolis.
“So I go backstage after [the
fundraiser] and I say to Steven, ’I have had some really, really
tough times in my life. For six years at one point I stayed in my
house, and every once in a while I would sneak out, get dressed and
drive around in the dark. I always used to take your song Dude
(Looks Like a Lady), and that became my theme song. Driving
around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the
tunes and stuff. And I just wanted you to know that it made me feel
good,'” Jenner
said.
She also clarified that a duet is not
in the works.
