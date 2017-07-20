Out comedian and television talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is ranked second on Forbe's list of top-earning television entertainers.

Dr. Phil McGraw tops the list with $79 million. The television personality, author and psychologist hosts the popular syndicated talk show Dr. Phil, which debuted in 2012. On the show, McGraw offers advice in the form of “life strategies” to his guests.

DeGeneres came in a close second with $77 million. DeGeneres launched her syndicated talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in 2003 after her second network sitcom was canceled.

“While DeGeneres' eponymous talk show is still responsible for the bulk of her earnings, the star is using her show's assets, including adorable toddlers and YouTube stars, to make money in streaming,” Forbes wrote in a bio linked to the list. “Her umbrella digital company, Ellen Digital Ventures, is a multi-million dollar business thanks to sponsored shows on proprietary streaming platform Ellentube and various mobile games including hit Heads Up. Now she's headed to Netflix, where she will air her first stand-up special in 15 years.”

Rounding out the top ten are Jerry Seinfeld ($60 million), Gordon Ramsay ($60), Ryan Seacrest ($58), Louis C.K. ($52), Judy Sheindlin ($47), Kim Kardashian ($45.5), Simon Cowell ($43.5) and Steve Harvey ($42.5).