Out comedian and television talk show
host Ellen DeGeneres is ranked second on Forbe's list of top-earning
television entertainers.
Dr. Phil McGraw tops the list with $79
million. The television personality, author and psychologist hosts
the popular syndicated talk show Dr. Phil, which debuted in
2012. On the show, McGraw offers advice in the form of “life
strategies” to his guests.
DeGeneres came in a close second with
$77 million. DeGeneres launched her syndicated talk show, The
Ellen DeGeneres Show, in 2003 after her second network sitcom was
canceled.
“While DeGeneres' eponymous talk show
is still responsible for the bulk of her earnings, the star is using
her show's assets, including adorable toddlers and YouTube stars, to
make money in streaming,” Forbes wrote in a bio linked to the list.
“Her umbrella digital company, Ellen Digital Ventures, is a
multi-million dollar business thanks to sponsored shows on
proprietary streaming platform Ellentube and various mobile games
including hit Heads Up. Now she's headed to Netflix, where she will
air her first stand-up special in 15 years.”
(Related: Ellen
DeGeneres says Donald Trump is not welcome on her show.)
Rounding out the top ten are Jerry
Seinfeld ($60 million), Gordon Ramsay ($60), Ryan Seacrest ($58),
Louis C.K. ($52), Judy Sheindlin ($47), Kim Kardashian ($45.5), Simon
Cowell ($43.5) and Steve Harvey ($42.5).