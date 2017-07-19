In an item posted last week on its official website, Queen confirmed that the Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek is “as-close-as-that” to start filming.

Tentatively titled Bohemian Rhapsody, the film is scheduled to start principal photography in the UK in mid-September, the band said.

Mercury, the lead singer of the legendary band Queen, who died in 1991 from complications from AIDS, is considered a music legend. Malek (Mr. Robot) will play Mercury in the film.

“Rami has great presence and he's utterly dedicated to the project,” Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor said in making the announcement. “He's completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

May and Taylor are serving as executive music producers on the film.

The group also announced that director Bryan Singer “is the man who will be bringing the Queen and Freddie story alive.”

“If you've ever seen Singer's X-Men films, or the groundbreaking movie The Usual Suspects, you'll know this is a director with extraordinary imagination and style,” the band said.

The film has been in the works for years, with several actors – including Sasha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw – tied to the project at different times. This time, the band said, the film “is finally happening.”

“After months of speculation, QOL [Queen Online] can also confirm that the film is now 'as-close-as-that' to start of shooting. Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in [and] around London as soon as mid-September,” the band said.