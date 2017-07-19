Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess and Carson Kressley are among the out celebrities who appear in a video to raise awareness of the persecution of gay men in Chechnya.

Reports of a gay purge in the Russian republic began to surface in April. The campaign has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 26 men suspected of being gay since the start of this year.

While Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has denied the reports, he's also said that gay men should be taken to Canada to “purify our blood.”

(Related: Chechnya's Ramzan Kadyrov: We don't have any gays.)

“These guys need our help and they're our brothers,” says Kressley in the 41-second advocacy ad released last week by MTV. “We need to step in and do something.”

MTV is also featuring the #EyesOnChechnya campaign on its website.

“In Chechnya, gay and bisexual men have been hunted down, rounded up, and continue to be illegally detained in prison. Many have been tortured and at least three men have been murdered,” the page reads. “In spite of these horrors, not enough people are aware of what’s happening or taking action. Together we can raise the volume on the public outcry, and let the world know that we have our #EyesOnChechnya.”

MTV calls on visitors to take action by signing an HRC petition urging President Donald Trump to “join other world leaders from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in making it clear to Russia that lawless detentions, arrests, torture and murders of LGBTQ people are unacceptable.”

RuPaul, Nick Cannon and Lena Dunham are among the celebrities who have used the hashtag #EyesOnChechnya to raise awareness about the issue.