In a recent interview, out singer Adam
Lambert discussed performing his new single Two Fux on stage
every night with Queen.
“It's funny 'cause someone said, 'So,
you don't care?'” said Lambert, 35, in a Postmedia Network
interview.
“And I'm like, 'No, no, no. If YOU
have a problem with ME, I don't care about what you think.' I care
about a lot of things. That's what I like about it. It's sort of
owning being different, being weird, being left of center and kind of
celebrating it.”
Lambert, who is currently fronting
Queen, explained how his single was added to the tour.
“I played some of [my new] stuff for
the guys and Brian [May] was like, ‘I can’t get Two Fux
out of my head. It’s like I heard it once and it’s stuck in
there.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s a good thing.’ And he said,
‘Exactly.’ And the rest of the music isn’t coming out for a
bit, so I kind of jumped ahead and said, ‘Well, if you like it,
let’s put it in the show. And I’ll put it out because it’ll be
really fun to have something new in there.’ And they were into it,”
Lambert
said.
(Related: Adam
Lambert says Two
Fux
sums up where he's at in life.)