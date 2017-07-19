In a recent interview, out singer Adam Lambert discussed performing his new single Two Fux on stage every night with Queen.

“It's funny 'cause someone said, 'So, you don't care?'” said Lambert, 35, in a Postmedia Network interview.

“And I'm like, 'No, no, no. If YOU have a problem with ME, I don't care about what you think.' I care about a lot of things. That's what I like about it. It's sort of owning being different, being weird, being left of center and kind of celebrating it.”

Lambert, who is currently fronting Queen, explained how his single was added to the tour.

“I played some of [my new] stuff for the guys and Brian [May] was like, ‘I can’t get Two Fux out of my head. It’s like I heard it once and it’s stuck in there.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s a good thing.’ And he said, ‘Exactly.’ And the rest of the music isn’t coming out for a bit, so I kind of jumped ahead and said, ‘Well, if you like it, let’s put it in the show. And I’ll put it out because it’ll be really fun to have something new in there.’ And they were into it,” Lambert said.

