Actor Brian Michael came out as transgender in an interview with GLAAD.

The 32-year-old Michael played transgender police officer Toine Wilkins in Wednesday's episode of OWN's Queen Sugar. He's previously only played cisgender roles.

Speaking to GLAAD, Michael explained that because he is not “visibly trans,” securing cisgender roles was easier, but added that he wants to include transgender characters in his work.

“Because I began my career post-transition and am not ’visibly trans,’ I had the privilege of choosing to disclose or not and I was able to go in for any role that fit my type,” Michael said. “I knew that at some point I would want to explore my trans experience in my work, but I wanted to make sure my self-understanding and skills were sharp enough to do justice to this deeply personal subject.”

“I also had concerns that disclosing my gender history, without establishing myself as a strong actor first, would exclude me from being considered for non-trans roles. I feel that because I began my career post-transition and am not 'visibly trans,' I had the privilege of choosing to disclose or not and I was able to go in for any role that fit my type.”

“There was a fear that playing trans characters and being more visible would limit the kinds of roles I can do but, since this experience, taking on such a complex and resonant character and what I was able to create with this amazing cast & crew, I feel like the door is open wider,” he added.

Michael has also appeared on Girls, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest and The Detour.