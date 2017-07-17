Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner is “in the process of determining” whether to run for a
seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018 representing California.
Appearing Sunday on The
Cats Roundtable radio show, Jenner told host John
Catsimatidis that she is considering whether to enter politics.
“I have considered it, I like the
political side of it. The political side of it has always been very
intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find
out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the
outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being
open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And
we are in the process of determining that,” said Jenner.
Jenner added that she hopes to change
“the perception of the Republican Party.” (Jenner
has previously said that coming out transgender was easier for her
than publicly acknowledging her conservative views.)
“The perception of the Republican
Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make
money. I would hope in the next generation that we can change the
perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of
equality,” Jenner said.