Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner is “in the process of determining” whether to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018 representing California.

Appearing Sunday on The Cats Roundtable radio show, Jenner told host John Catsimatidis that she is considering whether to enter politics.

“I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that,” said Jenner.

Jenner added that she hopes to change “the perception of the Republican Party.” (Jenner has previously said that coming out transgender was easier for her than publicly acknowledging her conservative views.)

“The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation that we can change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality,” Jenner said.