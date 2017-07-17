Barronelle Stutzman, the Washington state florist who refused to serve a gay couple, has appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to the Washington Blade, Stutzman filed her appeal on Friday.

In February, Washington's highest court unanimously ruled that Stutzman had discriminated against a gay couple when she refused to provide flowers for their wedding.

Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers & Gifts in Richland, in 2013 refused to serve Robert Ingersoll when he attempted to purchase flowers for his upcoming marriage to now-husband Curt Freed. Stutzman said that providing the service would be a violation of her faith.

In 2015, Stutzman was found guilty of violating the state's anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus $1 for court costs and fees. She appealed the ruling.

Stutzman is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian conservative legal group opposed to LGBT rights.

(Related: At ADF summit, Jeff Sessions promised DOJ guidance on “religious freedom.”)

In a statement, Stutzman said: “[T]he state is trying to use this case to force me to create [an] artistic expression that violates my deepest beliefs and take away my life's work and savings, which also harm those who I employ.”

Lawyers defending Stutzman argue that providing flowers to a same-sex wedding is an endorsement of such unions, an argument Washington's highest court did not buy.

“As Stutzman acknowledged at deposition, providing flower for a wedding between Muslims would not necessarily constitute an endorsement of Islam, nor would providing flowers for an atheist couple endorse atheism,” the court said in its ruling.

The Supreme Court has already agreed to hear a similar case involving a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple. ADF is also representing the owner in that case.

(Related: Supreme Court will hear case of baker who refused gay couple.)